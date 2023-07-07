Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

