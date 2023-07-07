easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 400 ($5.08) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 635 ($8.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 577.50 ($7.33).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 479.30 ($6.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7,988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 471.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

