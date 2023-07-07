eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

