Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 365,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.