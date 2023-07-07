Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Increased by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Price Performance

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,526. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

