Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $181.00 at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

