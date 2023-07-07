Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Elbit Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

