Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $434.98. The stock had a trading volume of 525,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

