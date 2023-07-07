Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $463.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.