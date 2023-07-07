Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,351. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.