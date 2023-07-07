Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELTK opened at $9.94 on Monday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -1.50.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

About Eltek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.