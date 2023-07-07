Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Volume of $134,412.36

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $134,412.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,184,903 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

