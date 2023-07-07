Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

