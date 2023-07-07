Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
