Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

ETR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.10. 259,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

