EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 334,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

