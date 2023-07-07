Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.80

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.28). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.28), with a volume of 102,999 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £661.23 million and a PE ratio of 78.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.80.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

