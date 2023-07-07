Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 7th (ABIO, ADXS, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA). CL King issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

