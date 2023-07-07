Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after buying an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,198,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

