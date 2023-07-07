Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,568. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.