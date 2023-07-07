Essex Savings Bank Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $31.43. 2,243,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,664,093. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

