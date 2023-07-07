Essex Savings Bank Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.70. 76,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,980. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

