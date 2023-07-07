Essex Savings Bank Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.53. 310,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

