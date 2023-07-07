Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 850,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,994. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 216.20%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.