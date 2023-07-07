Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $151.88. 188,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.88. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

