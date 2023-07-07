Essex Savings Bank Sells 146 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 659,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,736. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

