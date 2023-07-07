Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 645,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

