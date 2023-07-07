Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 1,640,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,769,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.