Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $2.72 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.17 or 0.00063203 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $154.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00323909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00918529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00545137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00142246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,845,160 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

