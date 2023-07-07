Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.14 or 0.00063116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $167.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,328.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00323412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.17 or 0.00927059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00543072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00140456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,830,955 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

