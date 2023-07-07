Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 238 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $19,949.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.24 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.04.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

