Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.98 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00006723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $33.98 million and approximately $455,276.42 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

