Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets upped their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 972,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Euronav has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

