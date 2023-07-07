Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

