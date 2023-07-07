Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
EVKIF opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.27.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.