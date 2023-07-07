Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.27.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

