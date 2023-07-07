Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lessened by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for about 1.9% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.47 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.