Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.