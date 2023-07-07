Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 27,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 328,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 215.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 396.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

