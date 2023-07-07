EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Trading Down 2.1%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 1,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 95,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

EZFill Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 148.77% and a negative net margin of 92.49%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in EZFill in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

