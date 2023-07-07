F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $14.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

