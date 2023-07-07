Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,935. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp
In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
