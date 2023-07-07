Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,935. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

