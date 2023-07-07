Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading Up 0.1%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

