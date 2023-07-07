First Bancorp Inc ME Has $279,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.44 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

