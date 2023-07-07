First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOOV opened at $154.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.