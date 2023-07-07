First Bancorp Inc ME Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average is $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.