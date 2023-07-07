First Bancorp Inc ME Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

