First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.22

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.22 and traded as high as C$32.64. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 2,150,040 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.26.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.23.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.5832472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

