First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $183.14

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $183.14, but opened at $190.91. First Solar shares last traded at $190.40, with a volume of 469,555 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

