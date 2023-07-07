First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 74,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 119,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.