First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 74,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 119,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 898.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 101,770 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.