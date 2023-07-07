First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Down 0.9%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.44. 11,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 18,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.