Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

SVVC opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

